No injuries in drive by shooting

Lincoln Police are investigating a drive by shooting from late Monday night.  

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. near 49th and Woodhaven Drive.  

Two men were sitting outside the house, when a car drove by slowly and the passenger fired several shots.  

No one was injured.  

Shots hit the house and the garage.  

Police are still investigating.

