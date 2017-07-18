No injuries in drive by shooting

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are investigating a drive by shooting from late Monday night.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. near 49th and Woodhaven Drive.

Two men were sitting outside the house, when a car drove by slowly and the passenger fired several shots.

No one was injured.

Shots hit the house and the garage.

Police are still investigating.