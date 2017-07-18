Neighbors step in to try and stop burglary

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police took three people into custody in connection with a burglary Monday afternoon near 10th and Superior.

Officers say two men in the neighborhood saw a tan car pull up to their neighbor's house. They say two people got out and jumped the fence.

The men confronted the suspects, then one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and told them to mind their own business.

The suspects then broke into the house and stole a game system.

Police arrested Austin Isa, 18, Makayla Rinke, 18 and a 14-year-old boy for burglary.

The 14-year-old was referred to juvenile court.