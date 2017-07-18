Tractor belonging to last homesteader finds home in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



BEATRICE, Neb. (AP)

A tractor that belonged to the last homesteader under the Homestead Act of 1862 has found a new home in Nebraska at the Homestead National Monument of America near Beatrice.

The 1945 Allis-Chalmers Model C was used by Ken Deardorff at the homestead he carved out of the Alaskan wilderness in 1974. He left it behind when he left 10 years later.

Last year the group Friends of Homestead raised money to bring the tractor to Nebraska. A helicopter lifted the rusted orange machine to Big Lake, Alaska, where a crate was built for it. It was put on a barge to Anchorage and then loaded onto a ship bound for Seattle.

Eventually it was trucked to Beatrice, where it was unveiled Monday.