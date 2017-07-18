Fremont motorcyclist died after Omaha crash, police say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fremont motorcyclist died after Omaha crash, police say

Fremont motorcyclist died after Omaha crash, police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a man has died after his speeding motorcycle crashed on the west side of Omaha.
        The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Omaha police say the motorcyclist lost control of his bike while changing lanes. It ran off the roadway, and he was thrown down an embankment.        

        Police say he died later at a hospital. He's been identified as 40-year-old Bryan Muhlbach, who lived in Fremont.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.