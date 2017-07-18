Rifle, radar gun stolen from Nebraska State Patrol SUV - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rifle, radar gun stolen from Nebraska State Patrol SUV

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Lincoln police say someone stole an assault rifle, a radar gun and other items after breaking into a Nebraska State Patrol sport utility vehicle.
        The theft occurred early Sunday when the SUV was parked in a southeast Lincoln residential driveway. Police say the thief pried open the front passenger door.        

        A handgun also was stolen from a car parked in the home's garage.
        No arrest has been reported.

