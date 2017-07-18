Rifle, radar gun stolen from Nebraska State Patrol SUV

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Lincoln police say someone stole an assault rifle, a radar gun and other items after breaking into a Nebraska State Patrol sport utility vehicle.

The theft occurred early Sunday when the SUV was parked in a southeast Lincoln residential driveway. Police say the thief pried open the front passenger door.

A handgun also was stolen from a car parked in the home's garage.

No arrest has been reported.