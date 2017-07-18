Creighton Men's Basketball Trio Named to NABC Honors Court

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Creighton Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three members of the 2016-17 Creighton men's basketball team have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, as the NABC recognized Tyler Clement, Toby Hegner and Cole Huff on Tuesday. It's the second straight honor for all three men.
Clement is a Financial Analysis & Marketing major, Huff a Journalism major and Hegner a Marketing major. All three men also landed on Creighton's Dean's List during the recently completed 2016-17 academic year. All three men earned their degrees in May.
Huff just finished playing in the NBA Summer League for the Toronto Raptors, while Clement and Hegner are preparing for their final year with the Bluejay program and are enrolled for graduate school.
Creighton's three honorees are second-most in the BIG EAST, trailing only DePaul (4). Only 11 student-athletes in the BIG EAST were honored.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes those men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:
1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.
2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year.
3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.
4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.
