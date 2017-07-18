Stars announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars and United States Hockey League announced the 2017-2018 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

The Stars 22nd anniversary season will feature 60 games and 30 home dates beginning with the home opener on Friday, Oct. 6 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Stars schedule includes two (2) four-game road trips and three (3) three-game home stands.

Highlights from the schedule include nine (9) games against the Omaha Lancers, including three (3) home-and-home weekend series and four (4) matchups in the Ice Box. The Stars are set to play the Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers eight (8) times each and set to play the Sioux City Musketeers, Fargo Force, Sioux Falls Stampede and Waterloo Black Hawks four (4) times each.

Lincoln is scheduled to host the defending Clark Cup Champion Chicago Steel on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the Ice Box and travel to Plymouth, Mich. for a two-game set against the United States National Team Development Program (U-17) on Feb. 2-3. Lincoln is set to play two (2) games against the Bloomington Thunder, Chicago Steel, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Dubuque Fighting Saints, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols, Muskegon Lumberjacks and Youngstown Phantoms.

Military Appreciation Night is slated for Nov. 22 against the Tri-City Storm, Teddy Bear Toss Night is set for Dec. 16 against the Des Moines Buccaneers and Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night is scheduled for Feb. 16 against the Omaha Lancers. A complete promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

All Friday home games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m. All Sunday home games are set to begin at 2:05 p.m. All other home games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Stars finished the 2016-2017 season with a 32-22-6 record, posting a better winning percentage (.583) than the previous two (2) seasons and the most points (70) since the 2013-2014 season.

All 17 USHL teams are slated to participate in the 2017 Fall Classic, a preseason showcase at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Preseason schedules will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.

