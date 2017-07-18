Creighton Men's Basketball To Open Hall of Fame Classic vs. UCLA

Posted By: Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Creighton men's basketball team will meet national power UCLA on Nov. 20 in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.



The pairings were announced today by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. All four games of the Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., will be aired live on ESPN networks.



On Monday, November 20, UCLA will take on Creighton at 6:00 pm CT on ESPNU, followed by Baylor and Wisconsin at 8:30 pm CT on ESPN2. On Tuesday, November 21, the consolation game will tip off at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN3, followed by the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic championship game at 9:00 pm CT on ESPN2.



Tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning at 10:00 am CT on August 5th by visiting www.halloffameweekend.com, www.axs.com, by phone at 888-929-7849, or in person at Sprint Center Box Office.



The Hall of Fame Classic will be the culminating event of college basketball's Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the 12th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City. Creighton great Paul Silas is among the inductees in this year's class.



Creighton and UCLA have met three times previously, with Creighton posting victories in both 1941 and 1961 before UCLA claimed a victory during the most recent meeting in 1963.



---- CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS ----

Monday, November 20 - Semifinal Doubleheader - Sprint Center – Kansas City, Mo.

6 pm CT - UCLA vs. Creighton (ESPNU)

8:30 pm CT - Baylor vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2)



Tuesday, November 21 – Championship Doubleheader - Sprint Center – Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 pm CT - Consolation Game (ESPN3)

9 pm CT - Championship Game (ESPN2)



Those four schools will serve as the four host round participants for this year's Hall of Fame Classic, with the opening round games of the tournament beginning on November 10th. Each of those teams will play two games on campus, before advancing to the championship rounds in Kansas City. Joining the four host teams in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic are Alcorn State, Central Arkansas, South Carolina State and Yale. The complete list of games for the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic are as follows:



---- HOST ROUNDS ----

Waco Regional Rounds

The Ferrell Center – Waco, TX

Friday, November 10 – Time TBD

Central Arkansas at Baylor

Friday, November 17 – Time TBD

Alcorn State at Baylor



Los Angeles Regional Rounds

Pauley Pavilion – Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, November 15 – Time TBD

Central Arkansas at UCLA

Friday, November 17 – Time TBD

South Carolina State at UCLA



Omaha Regional Rounds

CenturyLink Center – Omaha, NE

Friday, November 10 – Time TBD

Yale at Creighton

Sunday, November 12 – Time TBD

Alcorn State at Creighton



Madison Regional Rounds

Kohl Center – Madison, WI

Friday, November 10 – Time TBD

South Carolina State at Wisconsin

Sunday, November 12 – Time TBD

Yale at Wisconsin



---- SUB- HOST ROUNDS ----

New Haven Sub-Host Round

Payne Whitney Gym, New Haven, CT

Tuesday, November 14 – Time TBD

South Carolina State at Yale



Conway Sub-Host Round

Farris Center – Conway, AR

Sunday, November 19 – Time TBD

Alcorn State at Central Arkansas



Orangeburg Sub-Host Round

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday, November 21 – Time TBD

Central Arkansas at South Carolina State



Lorman Sub-Host Round

Davey Whitney Complex, Lorman, MS

Wednesday, November 22 – Time TBD

Yale at Alcorn State



For more information on the Hall of Fame Classic, please visit www.halloffameweekend.com and follow us on Twitter at @HOFClassic.



About the Hall of Fame Classic

The event is named after the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, featured at the College Basketball Experience, the award-winning and highly interactive college basketball fan facility adjacent to Sprint Center. Opened in October 2007, the College Basketball Experience is the nation's only facility that celebrates, in its entirety, the sport of men's collegiate basketball. The tournament, in partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), was initially established in 2001 as the Guardians Classic.



The Hall of Fame Classic is produced by Blue Ridge Sports & Entertainment, Inc. Blue Ridge Sports & Entertainment, Inc. is a sports management firm based in the Shenandoah Valley city of Winchester, Virginia. For more information on Blue Ridge Sports & Entertainment, Inc. please visit www.blueridgesports.com and follow us on Twitter at @BRSEinc.



Creighton returns nine lettermen and two starters from last year's team that finished 25-10 and tied for third in the BIG EAST Conference. For season ticket information, contact the CU Ticket Office at (402) 280-JAYS or visit http://www.gocreighton.com/tickets.