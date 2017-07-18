NEB MGYM: Nebraska Claims CGA National Academic Team Title

Posted By: Sports

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team claimed its first-ever College Gymnastics Association (CGA) National Academic Team title after finishing the 2016-17 school year with a combined team grade point average of 3.505. NU came ahead of 15 other teams, including second-place Stanford (3.479) and three-time defending academic champion William and Mary (3.454).



Individually, 16 Huskers earned CGA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors for their success in the classroom during the 2016-17 academic year, bringing NU’s all-time total to 136, which ranks third nationally. This year’s group includes 10 first-team honorees and six second-team honorees.



Chris Stephenson led the way earning his third-consecutive First-Team All-America Scholar-Athlete award after posting a perfect 4.0 GPA last year, while majoring in biological sciences. It was his fourth-career honor after he earned second-team honors in 2014. Evan Hymanson also finished the year with a 4.0 GPA, which earned him first-team honors for the first time in his career.



An additional eight Huskers earned first-team honors, including Joshua Everitt, Anton Stephenson, Alex Magsam, Sanjaya Roy, Coleman Tokar, Austin Epperson, Brenon Sommers and Andrew Zymball. Magsam and Roy grabbed first-team honors for the third time in their careers, while Everitt, Stephenson, Sommers and Zymball earned first-team accolades for the second time in their careers. Tokar and Epperson are first-time honorees, but have each earned second-team honors once prior to this year.



Connor Adamsick, Travis Gollott, Jordan King, Jake Bonnay, Kyle King and Daniel Leal were awarded second-team honors for attaining a grade point average between 3.2 and 3.499. Adamsick and Leal earned the award for the second time, while Kyle King, Gollott and Bonnay each earned it for the first time. Jordan King adds this second-team accolade to a first-team honor from 2016.

CGA Top 10 Academic Teams

Nebraska (3.505 GPA) Stanford (3.479 GPA) William and Mary (3.454 GPA) Oklahoma (3.308 GPA) Penn State (3.284 GPA) Minnesota (3.280 GPA) Navy (3.210 GPA) UIC (3.151 GPA) California (3.127 GPA) Springfield College (3.047 GPA)

Honorable mention: Michigan, UIC, Ohio State, Iowa, Air Force, Army West Point

CGA First-Team All-America Scholar-Athletes (3.5 GPA or higher)

Jacopo Gliozzi, William and Mary; Evan Hymanson, Nebraska; Christopher Krystek, Michigan; Wyatt LaPointe, Navy; Noah Roberson, Penn State; Brian Schibler, Oklahoma; and Chris Stephenson, Nebraska. David Allen, William and Mary; Mitchell Campbell, William and Mary; Christian Correale, Navy; Joshua Everitt, Nebraska; Jannik Haas, Springfield; Yaroslav Pochinka, Minnesota; Benjamin Provost, Navy; Christopher Sants, Penn State; Anton Stephenson, Nebraska; Mat Turnansky, William and Mary; and Benjamin Winkel, Minnesota. Luke Aldrich, Minnesota; Ryan Bergman, Minnesota; Jake Dastrup, Ohio State; Andrew Jones, Navy; Justin Karstadt, Minnesota; Peter Makey, William and Mary; Michael Paradise, Illinois-Champaign; Joey Peters, Illinois-Champaign, Andrew Rickly, Ohio State; Aria Sabbagh, William and Mary; Capri Sano, California; David Szarvas, Ohio State; Roshan Toopal, California; Wyatt Tyndall, Penn State; and Matt Wenske, Oklahoma. Levi Anderson, Oklahoma; Brayden Borromeo, Penn State; Michael Burns, Penn State; Thao Hoang, Oklahoma; David Jessen, Stanford; Jacob Light, Illinois-Champaign; Alex Magsam, Nebraska; James Marden, Illinois-Chicago; Rob Meyer, William and Mary; Robert Neff, Stanford; Sanjaya Roy, Nebraska; Cian Singleton-McConnell, Navy; Luke Sturm, Stanford; Alexander Thomason, Penn State; Coleman Tokar, Nebraska; Barrett Weiss, Stanford; Drew Willoughby, Stanford; and Joshua Zeal, Iowa. Joey Bonanno, Ohio State; Benjamin Cooperman, Penn State; Neal Courter, William and Mary; Austin Epperson, Nebraska; Austin Hodges, Iowa; Thomas Paul, Michigan; Michael Rauchwerger, Clalifornia; Taylor Seaton, Stanford; Genki Suzuki, Oklahoma; and Alexander Wittenberg, Minnesota. Griffin Antle, William and Mary; Andrew Botto, Iowa; Drew Burton, Stanford; Franz Card, Penn State; Michael Chan, Ohio State; Jonathan Chin, Michigan; Nicholas Del Junco, California; Josiah Eng, Stanford; Jacob Feldmann, William and Mary; Joel Gagnon, Minnesota; Vadim Ivanov, Navy; Vitali Kan, Minnesota; Keith Kohn, Illinois-Chicago; Zachary Liebler, Minnesota; Casey Mahoney-Muno, Illinois-Chicago; Jake Maloley, Oklanoma; Blake Marin, Illinois-Champaign; Jeremiah McReynolds, William and Mary; Christopher Patton, Illinois-Chicago; Sebastian Quiana, Illinois-Champaign; Joey Ringer, Stanford; Brandon Shively, Army; Brenon Sommers, Nebraska; Jacob Thurber, Illinois-Chicago; Nate Winneg, William and Mary; Adam Young, California; and Andrew Zymball, Nebraska.



CGA Second-Team All-America Scholar-Athletes (3.2 GPA - 3.499 GPA)

Grant Breckenridge, Stanford; Parker Chiapuzio, Michigan; Alexander Dumstorf, Illinois-Chicago; Jonathan Fornoff, Air Force; Hunter Justus, Oklahoma; Tanner Justus, Oklahoma; John Kramer, Minnesota; Ryan Orce, Navy; Philip Ordonez, Springfield; Nathaniel Ramil, California; Alex Wilson, Ohio State; and Josh Yee, Oklahoma. Connor Adamsick, Nebraska; Evan Bluemel, Ohio State; Allan Bower, Oklahoma; Joseph Boyle, Penn State; Frank Bradley, Navy; Jake Brodarzon, Iowa; Chase Cannon, Air Force; Dominic Difulvio, Penn State; Chandler Eggleston, Illinois-Champaign; Tom Gibbs, Illinois-Champaign; Travis Gollott, Nebraska; Grant Kell, Oklahoma; Jordan King, Nebraska; Connor Lewis, Stanford; Dennis Minton, Illinois-Champaign; Akash Modi, Stanford; Christopher Root, Illinois-Chicago; Kieran Serrata, Springfield; Taylor Smith, Illinois-Champaign; Daniel Terrano, Springfield; Lucas Wilcox, Springfield; and Brandon Wong, Iowa. Jacob Barrus, Stanford; Dmitri Belanovski, Michigan; Jake Bonnay, Nebraska; Casey Branin, Air Force; Fletcher Braunton, Air Force; Mitchell Brown, Michigan; Andrew Carter, Springfield; Nicholas Cramer, Springfield; Peter Daggett, Oklahoma; Jordan DeClerk, Stanford; Joshua Dieker, Springfield; Leonard Genders, Army; Jack Hasenkopf, William and Mary; Jake Honsberger, Willi3.am and Mary; Justin Hopgood, Michigan; Johnny Jacobson, Illinois-Champaign; Nicholas Jama, Springfield; Kyle King, Nebraska; Daniel Leal, Nebraska; Jake Martin, Ohio State; Andrew Misiolek, Stanford; Stephen Nedoroscik, Penn State; Cory Paterson, Iowa; Bailey Perez, Stanford; Elijah Phelps, Army; Ryan Sheppard, Stanford; Mark Springett, Iowa; Jonathan Tang, Navy; Nick Van Dyke, William and Mary; Ryan Wilson, Army; and Gareth Weiss, Stanford.



Italicized names denote a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2016-17 academic year.