Nebraska MBB: Two Huskers Named to NABC Honors Court

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – Tanner Borchardt and Michael Jacobson were recognized for their efforts in the classroom Tuesday, as both players were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.

The honor is presented to players who are a junior or senior academically at an institution and posted a GPA of 3.20 or better at the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year. It is the first honor for both players, as Nebraska had two of the nine honorees across the Big Ten Conference during the 2016-17 season. Nebraska has now had nine NABC Honors Court selections in Tim Miles’ five seasons at Nebraska.

Borchardt is a two-year letterwinner who walked on to the Husker program after an open tryout in 2015. He played in eight games in 2015-16 before rejoining the team in February of 2017. He provided depth in the Husker frontcourt and saw action in the Huskers’ win over Penn State. In the classroom, he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and is a three-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

Jacobson wrapped up his two-year career at Nebraska in 2016-17, averaging 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in rebounding and ranked 10th in Big Ten play in rebounding in conference action. In the classroom, he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll all four semesters at Nebraska.