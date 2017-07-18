Social security scam alert

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office would like to alert Nebraska residents to a scam involving fraudulent automated calls posing as both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inspector General’s Office as well as the Internal Revenue Service. The caller states “your Social Security number has been flagged for fraud” and requests an immediate call back to (512) 937-2871. When this number is called you are advised the “Google subscriber is not available please leave a message”.

Phone scammers often impersonate government officials in an attempt to coerce you into sending them money or to steal your personal information. Scammers are getting bolder, more creative and more aggressive and can mask their true identities to convince unsuspecting victims their demands for money or information are legitimate.

Regardless of their tactics, their goal is the same: to trick you into losing your hard earned money. Do not yield to scammers’ threats and intimidation and do not fall prey to their demands.

If you would like to report this scam, please contact the Nebraska Consumer Protection Division at 800-727-6432 or file a complaint online at https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/report-scam.