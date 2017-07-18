Wings of Freedom WWII bombers fly into Kearney

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Wings of Freedom tour flies three restored, functioning military aircraft to the Kearney Municipal Airport in hopes of bringing our nation's past to life, while honoring our veterans and preserving our past.

The B–17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine," the Consolidated B–24 Liberator "Witchcraft" and the B–25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" are all WWII era bombers.

The Wings of Freedom tour is on its 28th year, typically visiting 110 cities annually. This year they come to Kearney, allowing enthusiasts to tour them in side and out, or even take them for a ride.

"I got in the tail gunner and I walked around the back and I took quite a few pictures out of the gun turrets on the side and it was awesome," said army veteran, Bill Shafer. "We flew over Kearney and all around Kearney, over UNK. It was just awesome."

While it is fun for everyone, for some like siblings Rick Shearer and Jean Mattson, it is a bit more sentimental.

"My dad was a radio operator on a b–24 Liberator like this plane in WII," said Shearer. "[He] was shot down over Germany and spent some time in a prison camp in Germany and luckily made it out alive or we wouldn't be here."

It is hearing stories like these that inspire the volunteer pilots to donate their time.

"I came for the airplanes but I stay for the veterans," said volunteer B-17 co-pilot Donna Miller. "For me, it's an honor to talk to them and listen to their stories and when we are able to take them for rides in the airplane it just touches my heart and I'm honored to do it for them."

You can view the Kearney schedule and prices for tours, plane rides and lessons here.