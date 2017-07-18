LFR responds to a fire caused by a lighter - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LFR responds to a fire caused by a lighter

A fire broke out at a Lincoln home this afternoon.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a fire in the basement of a home near 33rd and D streets.

Upon arrival, LFR could see smoke coming from the house. Crews were able to get the fire out in minutes.

Officials say it was caused by children playing with a lighter.

"Fortunately everyone had already evacuated. Our crews made entry into the basement and determined that there was a relatively small fire in the basement," said Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg. 

LFR says the family will be able to stay in the home tonight, but they do have around $3,000 worth of damage.

One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but did not want to go to the hospital.

