Republican health care bill doesn't survive second test

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Senate Republicans are scrambling to pick up the pieces after their attempt to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law collapsed for a second time. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote to simply repeal Obama's health care law ``sometime in the near future.''

But even that effort is likely to fail. Republicans are now deciding whether to keep working on a partisan bill, invite Democrats to the table, or drop the whole thing and move on to tax reform. Going it alone has been unsuccessful because, with 52 members, Senate Republicans can afford to lose only two votes.

Working with Democrats wouldn't be easy because Democrats don't want to repeal the law. And moving on to tax reform presents a whole new set of challenges.