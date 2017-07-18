LPD: Guns, ammo stolen from NSP vehicle

Lincoln Police are investigating another car break-in case, this time involving a State Patrol vehicle.

LPD said someone broke into the SUV parked on the driveway of a trooper's home Sunday morning. The suspects pried the door open, and stole an assault rifle, ammunition, a radar gun and other items. The vehicle was locked, and the assault rifle was locked in a restraint-type device that was forced open.

The theft didn't stop there. Police say the suspect(s) stole a glock .45 caliber handgun and ammunition from a personal vehicle parked inside the garage.

They say there was another car parked in the trooper's driveway that was missing a garage door opener. They believe that is how the thieves got inside the garage.

Officials are still investigating the incident. There are no suspects at this time.