Spectrum customers voice concerns about service

Several Lincoln customers are frustrated with Spectrum.

They said they're experiencing issues with their internet and cable service.

The company is currently switching to an all digital TV platform.

It's a transition some said is creating more headaches.

Spectrum transitioned from Time Warner Cable last fall.

Some customers said they've seen noticeable changes like higher billing since the merge.

"I don't think it's as good as it used to be and even with my DVR I program something to record and the next day I go to watch it and it won't even be on my recording,” Spectrum Gordon Snider said.

Many customers have complained about long wait times for help especially in store.

The better business bureau says there's been an increase in calls in the last two weeks, but no formal complaints filed.

It says one man reported standing in line for three hours, but the company reports the average wait is at most 30 minutes.

Spectrum said in a statement that it's doing its best.

It said "We anticipated increased store traffic and are doing everything possible to help make the process to obtain equipment easy for our customers.”

The company has taken extra steps to best meet customers’ needs like expanding store hours, more staffing and even adding a temporary store next door to their local office.

These are efforts that some customers have found to be helpful.

"They’re helpful here. The wait seems to be to be pretty long at their main office. They sent us to a satellite and we got right in and out,” Spectrum Customer Shandy Heller said.

Here are some tips if you need help: