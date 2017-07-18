Craigslist house rental scam

It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..More >>
Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln police say someone stole an assault rifle, a radar gun and other items after breaking into a Nebraska State Patrol sport utility vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been killed in a southeast Nebraska collision.More >>
There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning.More >>
A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night.More >>
A former Nebraska City teacher accused of debauching a minor has been given jail time and probation.More >>
Authorities say a man has died after his speeding motorcycle crashed on the west side of Omaha.More >>
The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...More >>
