Camp Coholo Needs Your Help

Childern's Cancer Camps Of Nebraska is supported entirely by donations of time and money from volunteers and donors.
 
Camp Coholo starts this Sunday for around 190 children.  Their mission is to serve children between the ages of *six through seventeen* who are impacted by cancer or blood disorders. Approximately half of the children who attend receive medications for their condition.What makes this camp special is; it has a full medical volunteer staff who make it possible for campers to attend.
 
President of the Board, Daniel Fischer says, "These kids are used to feeling like the odd kid out in most group settings because they might have a bald head or they might have a missing limp or they have other physical magnifications that either their disease or their illness or the treatment for them."

This camp is directed to help the kids build character and confidence.
 
If you want to help by donating your money or time, you can do so by click on this link here: https://www.campcoholo.com/donate

