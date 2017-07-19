Man arrested after taking puppy, bike

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a robbery from late Sunday night.

It happened near the Hy-Vee at 50th and O Streets.

Officers say the victim was hanging out with friends when he was asked to buy drugs, the victim said no and took off on his bike with his puppy.

Four men pulled up to the victim in a vehicle.

They beat him up and took his puppy, bike, cell phone and cash.

Police have arrested Jeremy Stodola, 34, for robbery.