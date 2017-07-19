By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Scott Middle School.

It happened between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the school custodian found the school had been trashed.

The suspect broke light bulbs, threw things out of drawers and cabinets, broke a musical instrument, and poured out chemicals in the science room.

They say someone got into the school from the roof.

The suspect also stole a box of fruit roll ups.

The damage is estimated at $300.

There are no suspects at this time.