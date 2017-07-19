Burglary at Scott Middle School - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Burglary at Scott Middle School

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Scott Middle School.  

It happened between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.  

Officers say the school custodian found the school had been trashed.  

The suspect broke light bulbs, threw things out of drawers and cabinets, broke a musical instrument, and poured out chemicals in the science room. 

They say someone got into the school from the roof.  

The suspect also stole a box of fruit roll ups.  

The damage is estimated at $300.  

There are no suspects at this time.

