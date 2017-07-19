Lee Named to Unitas Award Watch List

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska junior quarterback Tanner Lee is one of 47 quarterbacks named to the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list Wednesday morning. The Golden Arm Award is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on accomplishments on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

The 6-4, 220-pound Lee is entering his first season of action at Nebraska after beginning his college career at Tulane, where he started for two years. Lee emerged as the projected starting quarterback after a strong showing during spring practice.

A native of Destrehan, La., Lee made 19 starts in 2014 and 2015 at Tulane. In 2015, Lee started nine games at quarterback and threw for 1,639 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 52 percent of his passes. Lee threw for better than 200 yards four times on the season, including a season-high 277 yards against Maine. Lee threw for a career-high four touchdowns in a win over UCF.



Lee started all 10 of his games as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He completed 185-of-336 passes for 1,962 yards and 12 touchdowns. All of Lee’s passing numbers set Tulane freshman records. Lee threw for a season-high three touchdowns against Tulsa, Southeastern Louisiana and Houston. Lee threw for a career-best 301 yards on a 25-of-43 effort at East Carolina, and surpassed 200 passing yards in four other games.

Lee is one of three players who will represent Nebraska at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago next Monday and Tuesday.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation. Nebraska great Tommie Frazier won the Unitas Award in 1995.