Plastic surgeon concludes eagle's head wound was a burn

ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) _ A plastic surgeon has determined what caused a mysterious head wound on a bald eagle found in southeast Nebraska.

Fishermen spotted the bird on the ground south of Syracuse last month. There were no feathers on its head, just a scab. They reported the eagle to a state conservation officer, who took it to Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery center near Elmwood.

Dr. Coleen Stice removed the scab from the eagle's head Sunday. Stice said the wound was a burn, possible suffered from the bird hitting an electrical wire.

Officials plan for Stice to attempt a skin graft on the eagle in a couple of weeks.