Pilot injured in Nebraska crash of crop-dusting plane

Pilot injured in Nebraska crash of crop-dusting plane

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) _ A pilot has been flown to an Iowa hospital after the crash of his crop-dusting plane in northeast Nebraska.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a field 7 miles (12 kilometers) west and 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Pierce. The plane was spraying fields before the crash.

The unidentified pilot was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for treatment. The Sheriff's Office says the plane is owned by Bloomfield Ag & Aerial Service.

The crash cause is being investigated.

