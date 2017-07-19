170 Lincoln jobs lost with closing of call center - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say 170 or so Lincoln jobs will be lost with the closing of another call center.

The layoffs are scheduled to continue into August at Dr. Leonard's Healthcare Corp., which is based in Edison, New Jersey. The company president, Joseph Albanese, said Tuesday that the company is consolidating its call centers. It has one in Edison and one in Cleveland, plus another offshore. Dr. Leonard's is a catalog and online retailer.

It's the second major call center to close in Lincoln this year. Verizon Wireless shuttered its customer service center in March, eliminating 320 jobs.

