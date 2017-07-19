Lincoln man must remain in psychiatric hospital

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Continued commitment at the state psychiatric hospital has been ordered for a Lincoln man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2006 slaying of a friend.

A judge ordered Tuesday that 29-year-old Shane Tilley again be allowed to walk _ under staff supervision and while wearing a GPS monitor _ around the grounds at the Lincoln Regional Center. Tilley fled the center on July 21, 2010, and was apprehended about eight hours later.

Tilley was found not guilty in the January 2006 stabbing death of a friend, Andy Lubben. Police found Tilley at his apartment, naked and uttering nonsensical words. He had knife wounds to his chest and neck, apparently self-inflicted.