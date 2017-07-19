Officials urge caution during heat warning

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Lincoln beginning at 1 p.m. this afternoon. An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures (heat index of 105 degrees or above) will create life-threatening conditions. The heat and high humidity create a dangerous situation that can cause heat illnesses. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature. Information is available on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions at the NWS Web site at weather.gov.

While the heat warning is in effect, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will extend hours until 8 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center, 1234 Judson Street, and the “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street. Most Lincoln City Library branches are open until 8 p.m. Those without air conditioning also can cool off during regular hours at senior centers and other recreation centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. Parks and Recreation also offers family swim nights at neighborhood pools from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for just $9 per family. (Ballard Pool is hosting the City Championship Dive Meet Thursday, and Woods Pool is hosting a swim meet through Saturday. These pools will not be available for public swimming during the meets.) Information on regular and extended hours at City facilities is available at lincoln.ne.gov.

Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults 60 and older. No financial screening is needed. For more information, call the Handy Man program at 402-441-7030. The program also accepts fan donations at 233 S. 10th St.

Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because they adjust more slowly to the heat, have thinner skin, produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active. Others at risk include the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol.