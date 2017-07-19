Local refugee opens Turkish sweets bakery

There's a sweet aroma floating out of Safwan Qaedi's little Turkish bakery near 27th and O.

"I have sweets," he says, sitting in his sunlit front lobby. "Turkish sweets. Baklava, cookies, and cakes."

He opened up shop last month, less than a year after he first came to Lincoln as a Yazidi refugee.

"It was hard at the beginning," he said. "Really hard. But I [didn't] give up, and I'm not giving up until I make it even better."

Elias Eedo with the Yazidi Cultural Center across the street has been helping Safwan get started. The center helps with translating while he learns the language, and keeps the business on track.

"I know they're good," Elias said, eyeing the pastries. "I've tasted mostly all of them. Every time I come I say 'let me taste a different one' and one is more delicious than the next."

Safwan escaped genocide in Iraq when he was 16 years old, fleeing first to Turkey.

"I started in Turkey," he said. "I worked with a good chef to learn."

He rolls out 11 sheets of thin dough for his ancient Turkish baklava recipe, saying it's not done until you can read a newspaper through the dough. He says he knows how to make bread and savory foods, but will stick to sweets.

"I love this work," he said.

"Yazidis love work," Elias added. "We love being independent, because where we came originally from, is a country where we don't have any rights."

The Yazidi Cultural center helps other refugees like Safwan get involved in the local community with language aid and other resources. If you want some fresh Turkish treats, the bakery is on N 27th between Q and R, and open until 10 o'clock most nights; 11 o'clock on weekends.