Aging Partners holds a free Resource Fair

The Aging Partners Resource Fair showcased different programs, services and opportunities for visitors.

Senior citizens and the public were invited to the Carol Yoakum Family Resource Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The weekly event has guest speakers that share nutritional information, and also exercise and fraud protection tips.

"We've learned about the Center for Aging and all that kind of thing or it's kind of helped with some of the information of things you need to know as you get older," said visitor Bonnie Montgomery.

The meetings provide information about at home care, health and fitness programs, transportation, and nutrition classes to name a few.

"We speak with people about issues related to turning 65, going on Medicare, Social Security, that sort of thing," said Karen O'Hara from Aging Partners.

On top of learning about services available, many members enjoy the chance to socialize, and develop friendships.

"First we're learning stuff, plus we're getting out, socializing at least once a week and things like that so it gets us a common goal, and we converse with our neighbors and find out what's going on, and plus the guest speakers help us a lot too," said visitor Robert Hogg.

"It's kind of just a matter of staying on top of things. Because whether you're a senior or somebody younger, things are always changing, so it's always nice to get the latest information, just kind of helps us make it through another day or two," said Montgomery.

http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/aging/