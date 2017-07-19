Valentino's $6 jumbo pizza sell out in Lincoln early

A well-known Nebraska restaurant hits a big milestone Wednesday.

Valentino's celebrated 60 years in business with a special offer to appreciate the loyalty of its customers.

It created a deal to mark the occasion.

Val’s offered a $6 jumbo pizza!

Some people in Lincoln got a surprise when they learned the pizzas were sold out.

Customer Ruben Flores stopped by the 17th and South location Wednesday afternoon.

He was given a $10 gift card for the inconvenience, but he said it wasn't enough.

“Very disappointed and not happy with them because if that was the case then they should have never done the advertisement that way,” Flores said.

Val's said most Lincoln locations were sold out around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The stores in Beatrice, Ceresco and Seward were also out of the deal.

Many people also ordered days in advance of the anniversary special.

The restaurant says it didn't expect that many pre-orders as well.

This man is glad he placed a call for his pies earlier.

"To make sure we got them because they're sold out already. I went in ahead of time to make sure we got them,” Customer Steve Kepler said.

Valentino's said this wasn't a matter of lack of staff or food, it just didn't have oven capacity to meet everyone's needs.

"It’s not a question of wanting producing it, we just couldn't bake it fast enough. So, we apologize to them,” Valentino’s President Tony Messineo said.

So how popular was this offer?

Valentino's said it will make more than 6,000 the $6 jumbo pizzas.

It's still working on a way to compensate those who couldn't get in on the deal.