UPDATE: 8-year-old Omaha boy found safe

UPDATE:

Authorities have located the 8-year-old boy, who was subject of an Amber Alert just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities had been looking for Driver Smith, who they say was abducted from Omaha. He was last seen wearing Royal Blue T-shirt, green camouflage pants, orange socks, no shoes.

OMAHA, Neb. - An AMBER Alert was issued by Nebraska Law Enforcement.

An 8-year-old boy has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska.

Omaha Police is looking for a child, Driver Smith, believed to be in danger.

The child may be in the company of Michael H. Westerholm, 9-13-1983; he is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and gray eyes. Nebraska State Patrol said the two may be traveling in a grey 2008 Chevy Malibu, with Nebraska license plate number UZZ 793, last seen heading west.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Driver Smith, please call 911 or contact Omaha Police at 402-444-5636 immediately.

For more information, visit http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/