Suspect Sought in Overnight Hit & Run

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A man is in recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run.

Lincoln Police were called to the area of Sun Valley and West O Street around 12:30.

Officers say the victim called police after being struck by another vesicle.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter to try and locate him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD says they are still searching for the suspect.