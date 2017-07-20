Suspect Sought in Overnight Hit & Run - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Suspect Sought in Overnight Hit & Run

A man is in recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run.

Lincoln Police were called to the area of Sun Valley and West O Street around 12:30.

Officers say the victim called police after being struck by another vesicle.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter to try and locate him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD says they are still searching for the suspect.

