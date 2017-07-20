Eiseley Branch Library holds Sprinkler Day

Some kids in Lincoln got the chance to cool off from the heat today.



Today Eiseley Branch Library held its annual Sprinkler Day.

The event was filled with chalk, bubbles, laughter, and of course, sprinklers.

The library says this is a great way to bring the surrounding community together.

"You know if the kids don't have the yard, it's fun to run through the sprinklers and we give them that opportunity plus i mean even if you have a house with a yard it's way more fun to run through the sprinkler when you have all of your friends with you," said librarian Susan Steider.

The library said this event has been going on for over 14 years, and some kids return every summer to enjoy some fun in the sun.