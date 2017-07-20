Names released in fatal Douglas County crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

JULY 20, 2017 (OMAHA, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol can now release the names of those involved in a fatal crash between a semi and a motorcycle Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at 6:20 a.m. when an eastbound semi attempted to turn left from Old Highway 275 onto Highway 36. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Old Highway 275.

The motorcycle rider, Blake Escamilla, 24, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Brian Heldt, 50, of Fremont, was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.