NEB T&F: Husker Track and Field Adds to 2018 Signing Class

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Husker Track and Field Adds to 2018 Signing Class

The Nebraska track and field program announced on Thursday the signing of 23 more newcomers for the 2017-18 season in addition to the 10 who were announced in November.

The Husker men added 12 new signees while the women picked up 11 new additions to the Husker program. Local athletes Chance Chrisman (McCool Junction/Cloud County CC), George Siliman (Grand Island), Samuel Smith (McCook), Matty Hoskins (Minden), Cameron Hucke (Hastings St. Cecilia), Kaitlynn Johnson (Millard West), Tyra Reardon (St. Edward), Tiani Reeves (Gothenburg/Nebraska) and McKenna Rezny (Wilber-Clatonia) will all enroll at Nebraska this fall in preparation for the 2018 season.

The Huskers also added plenty of talent from out-of-state and internationally, including Latvian high jumper Ieva Turke and British thrower Edward Jeans. Those two join 12 other out-of-state athletes, who come from California (Nicholas Agbede and Ally Talpash), Colorado (Bailey Timmons), Idaho (Grady Leonard), Illinois (Landon Keefover), Iowa (Jared Seay), Minnesota (Madi Scholl), New Jersey (Ryan Martins), Pennsylvania (Eric Garner), South Dakota (Tanya Tingle), Texas (Eboni Washington) and Wisconsin (Nate Farrell).

Farrell, Martins, and Timmons will also compete on the men's cross country team, while Hucke, Johnson and Talpash will join the women's cross country team.

MEN

Nicholas Agbede, Sprints, Northridge, Calif. (Cathedral College Prep)

Attended Cathedral College Prep in Los Angeles, California...set prep bests of 10.60 in the 100m and 21.70 in the 200m...finished second at the Mt. SAC Relays in the 200m in 2016...competed at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships and was a junior Olympian...ranks second all-time in Cathedral history in both the 100m and 200m.

Chance Chrisman, Pole Vault, McCool Junction, Neb. (McCool Junction/Cloud County CC)

Attended Cloud County Community College for two years after a high school career at McCool Junction...set a personal best of 15-7 (4.75m) in the pole vault to finish second at the NJCAA Indoor Championships in 2017...finished fourth at the 2016 and 2017 NJCAA Outdoor Championships...was the 2017 NJCAA Region VI indoor champion...placed second at the 2015 Nebraska Class D state meet and broke the McCool Junction school record...also competed in football, basketball and wrestling.

Nate Farrell, Distance, Janesville, Wis. (Janesville Craig)

Attended Janesville Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin...was the 2017 Wisconsin Division 1 state champion in the 800m in a prep-best time of 1:53.02...set a 1,600m best of 4:16.87 and a 3,200m best of 9:31.76...finished 14th in the 1,600m at the 2016 Division I state meet and was the sectional champion.

Eric Garner, Javelin, Lititz, Pa. (Warwick)

Attended Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania...set a prep best of 208-2 (63.44m) to win the American JavFest in 2016...his mark ranked seventh in the nation among high school athletes in 2016...won the AAU Junior Olympics and Hershey Outdoor Nationals...finished third at the 2017 Pennsylvania AAA state meet.

Edward Jeans, Throws, Lancashire, England

Competed for the club Preston in Lancashire, England...set a 6kg hammer throw best of 224-8 (68.49m)...finished second in the hammer throw at the England Athletics U20 Championships...set a 6kg shot put PR of 39-5 1/4 (12.02m).

Landon Keefover, Sprints/Hurdles, Antioch, Ill. (Antioch)

Attended Antioch High School in Illinois...set a prep best of 14.25 in the 110m hurdles...finished second in the 110m hurdles at the Illinois 3A state meet in 2017...won his section championship as a senior with a time of 14.25...was also the section champion as a sophomore...competed in the 60m hurdles indoors and set a time of 8.12 to win the Illinois Top Times 3A Championship in 2017...ran the 300m hurdles in 39.06 as a senior.

Grady Leonard, Throws, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (Coeur d’Alene)

Attended Coeur d'Alene High School in Idaho...won the Idaho 5A discus and shot put state championships as a senior and was the shot put champion as a junior as well...set school records in both events, 67-0 (20.42m) in the shot put and 188-5 (57.42m) in the discus...his shot put mark ranked seventh in the nation in 2017 among high school athletes...named the 2016-17 Idaho Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year...placed sixth at the USATF Junior Championships in 2017.

Ryan Martins, Distance, Green Brook, N.J. (Watchung Hills)

Attended Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren Township, New Jersey...posted outdoor bests of 4:20.28 in the 1,600m to finish 11th at the New Jersey Group 4 state meet and 9:31.49 to finish 12th in the 3,200m at the NJSIAA Group 4 Championships...competing indoors, won the 3,200m in 9:23.00 at the Molloy Stanner Games...in cross country, ran a two-mile best of 10:59.94 and a 5K best of 15:50.71, which won the North 2, Group 4 section title.

Jared Seay, Combined Events, Ankeny, Iowa (Johnston/Iowa Central CC)

Attended Iowa Central CC after a prep career at Johnston High School in Iowa...was the NJCAA indoor national champion in the heptathlon in 2017 with 5,413 points...finished second in the decathlon at the NJCAA Outdoor Championships in 2017 with 7,038 points...was the region XI decathlon champion...at Johnston, won the 4-A high jump state title in 2014 and 2015, clearing 6-9 (2.05m) as a senior...finished 4th in the 200m and sixth in the 100m as a senior...also played football.

George Siliman, Hurdles, Grand Island, Neb. (Grand Island)

Attended Grand Island High School in Nebraska...posted a 110m hurdles prep best of 14.35...was the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles Class A state runner-up as a senior...took third in the 110m hurdles as a junior...helped the 4x100m relay to a runner-up finish at the state meet.

Samuel Smith, Sprints, McCook, Neb. (McCook)

Attended McCook High School in Nebraska...finished second in the 400m at the 2017 Class B state meet in 49.75, a prep best...was the 200m state runner-up as a senior...ran a 200m best of 21.91 also played football.

Bailey Timmons, Distance, Lone Tree, Colo. (Rock Canyon)

Attended Rock Canyon High School in Lone Tree, Colorado...finished fourth in the 3,200m and fifth in the 1,600m at the Colorado 5A state meet as a senior...ran a 1,600m best of 4:23.24 and a 3,200m best of 9:30.43...in cross country, set a best 5K time of 15:52.04 and a two-mile time of 10:41.00...finished fourth at the state meet as a senior.

WOMEN

Matty Hoskins, Pole Vault, Minden, Neb. (Minden)

Attended Minden High School in Nebraska...finished fifth in the pole vault at the Class B state meet as a senior...qualified for state as a junior and sophomore...set a prep best of 11-0 (3.35m) to win the Nebraska Track & Field Festival...won eight pole vault titles as a senior.

Cameron Hucke, Distance, Hastings, Neb. (St. Cecilia)

Attended St. Cecilia High School in Hastings, Nebraska...was the silver medalist in the 3,200m as a junior at the Class C state meet...also placed seventh in the 1,600m as a junior...ran a prep-best 3,200m time of 11:05.0 to win her district title...posted a 1,600m PR of 5:19.48...finished sixth in the 3,200m as a senior and 12th in the 1,600m...also qualified for state as a sophomore...finished second at the 2016 Class D state cross country meet, finishing the 5,000m in 19:13.98...was seventh as a junior and sixth as a sophomore.

Kaitlynn Johnson, Distance, Omaha, Neb. (Millard West)

Attended Millard West High School in Nebraska...earned the silver medal in the 800m at the Class A state meet as a senior, running 2:15.53...helped the 4x800m relay to a runner-up finish at the state meet...finished sixth in the 400m...was also the state runner-up in the 800m as a sophomore with a prep-best time of 2:14.57...finished fifth in the 1,600m in a prep-best 5:11.24...also placed seventh at state as a freshman in the 3,200m...set a 400m best of 59.37 and a 3,200m best of 11:36.37...placed fourth at the 2016 Class A state cross country meet in 19:17.31.

Tyra Reardon, Javelin, St. Edward, Neb. (St. Edward)

Attended St. Edward High School in Nebraska...competed in discus and shot put in high school but will focus on javelin in college...finished fifth in the discus as a junior at her district meet...played basketball and football for St. Edward.

Tiani Reeves, Jumps, Gothenburg, Neb. (Gothenburg)

Played volleyball at Nebraska for two seasons after a standout volleyball and track and field career at Gothenburg High School in Nebraska...won 11 total state medals in her high school career, including five gold medals (three in the long jump and two in the triple jump)...competed in the track and field Junior Olympics...set high school best marks of 19-1 3/4 (5.83m) in the long jump and 39-3 (11.96m) in the triple jump.

McKenna Rezny, Throws, Wilber, Neb. (Wilber-Clatonia)

Attended Wilber-Clatonia High School in Nebraska...won the Class C state title in the discus as a sophomore with a throw of 138-2 (42.11m)...was the state runner-up in the discus as a junior and finished eighth in the shot put...was sixth in the discus as a freshman...set a discus best of 140-9 (42.90m) as a junior.

Madi Scholl, Sprints/Hurdles/Jumps, Prior Lake, Minn. (Prior Lake)

Attended Prior Lake High School in Minnesota...set a high jump best of 5-7 (1.65m) to finish second at the Minnesota Class AA state finals as a sophomore...set a 100m hurdles best of 15.58 to place fourth in sectionals as a junior...placed 10th at the state meet as a senior with the 4x400m relay...won the high jump title at the State True Team Championship as a junior and senior...was a two-time section high jump champion.

Ally Talpash, Middle Distance, Temecula, Calif. (Great Oak)

Attended Great Oak High School in Temecula, California...set an 800m best of 2:14.62 at the California Division I meet, where she finished eighth as a junior...notched a time of 5:08.03 in the 1,600m as a senior to finish second at the Azusa Meet of Champions...finished fifth at the Division I meet in the 4x400m relay as a freshman...in cross country, set a three-mile best time of 18:35.0 and a 5,000m time of 18:27.9 to finish fifth at the Apache Invitational as a junior...took second at the Southwestern League finals in the three miles and posted three career top-11 finishes at the Mt. SAC Invitational...was part of the distance medley relay team that ran set the fifth-fastest time in the U.S. in 2016 at the New Balance Nationals.

Tanya Tingle, Sprints, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley)

Attended Brandon Valley High School in South Dakota...finished third in the 400m and eighth in the 200m at the South Dakota AA state meet as a senior...also finished third in the 400m as a junior and fifth in the 200m...won three state titles with the 4x200m relay and three with the 4x400m relay...set best times of 25.89 in the 200m and 57.82 in the 400m.

Ieva Turke, Jumps, Tukums, Latvia

Joins the Huskers from Tukums, Latvia...set a high jump best of 5-11 1/2 (1.82m), a long jump best of 18-11 3/4 (5.78m) and a triple jump best of 41-6 1/2 (12.66m)...won the silver medal at the IAAF World Youth Championships in 2015 with her jump of 5-11 1/2 (1.82m).

Eboni Washington, Hurdles, Trophy Club, Texas (Liberty Christian)

Attended Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas...set bests of 15.01 in the 100m hurdles and 46.02 in the 300m hurdles...as a senior, finished third in the 100m hurdles at the Texas 6A state meet...won the region title in the 100m hurdles and took third in the 300m hurdles...won a pair of region and state titles with the 4x200m relay...sister of current Husker sprinter Givon Washington.