Local VA office works to combat veteran suicide

Twenty.

That's the estimated number of veterans who take their lives daily.

The Lincoln Veteran’s Affairs regional office is hosting an event to help combat issue.

So, it put on this suicide awareness booth to help spread the message.

"Suicide is preventable. We're trying to get the information out there that would help our employees and the community as well in steering a veteran in the right direction,” Lincoln VA Regional Office Director Kerrie Witty said.

The VA also put out resources like the crisis hotline to let vets know what help is available.

It's believed of the 20 veterans who commit suicide every day, most are not involved in services offered by the department.

Health professionals said it's vital to get service members who are suffering into care.

"We have some evidence that engagement in any care and hopefully additional mental health care can really reduce suicidality. We want to engage those folks,” Regional VA Chief of Psychology Todd Fleischer, Ph.D., said.

This flag display will be open throughout this weekend.

The VA encourages people to stop by and plant a flag in memory of a vet who has died from suicide.

It said everyone can try to help cut down these tragedies.

"Awareness needs to be increased about the issue. We all have a role in preventing suicide,” Witty said.

For more information, here are some resources: