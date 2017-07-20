High rate of motorcycle fatalities this year

There's a sweet aroma floating out of Safwan Qaedi's little Turkish bakery near 27th and O.More >>
There's a sweet aroma floating out of Safwan Qaedi's little Turkish bakery near 27th and O.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol can now release the names of those involved in a fatal crash between a semi and a motorcycle Thursday morning.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol can now release the names of those involved in a fatal crash between a semi and a motorcycle Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities have located the 8-year-old boy, who was subject of an Amber Alert just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Authorities have located the 8-year-old boy, who was subject of an Amber Alert just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A man is in recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run.More >>
A man is in recovering this morning after being involved in a hit and run.More >>
Continued commitment at the state psychiatric hospital has been ordered for a Lincoln man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2006 slaying of a friend.More >>
Continued commitment at the state psychiatric hospital has been ordered for a Lincoln man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2006 slaying of a friend.More >>
A man who'd worked at an Omaha wine and spirits store has taken a plea deal in a gift-card scheme.More >>
A man who'd worked at an Omaha wine and spirits store has taken a plea deal in a gift-card scheme.More >>
Officials say 170 or so Lincoln jobs will be lost with the closing of another call center.More >>
Officials say 170 or so Lincoln jobs will be lost with the closing of another call center.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Here's another way to get out you of the heat and relax.More >>
Here's another way to get out you of the heat and relax.More >>
A Nebraska woman accused of causing a fatal accident while texting has been sentenced to two years' probation.More >>
A Nebraska woman accused of causing a fatal accident while texting has been sentenced to two years' probation.More >>