High rate of motorcycle fatalities this year

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

So far there have been more motorcycle fatalities in 2017 than all of last year.

Fred Zwonechek with the Nebraska Highway Safety Office says fourteen motorcycle crashes have taken twenty lives since the beginning of this year.

Most of those taking place in summer months.

"This is the peak riding season for motorcycles, but it's also the peak driving season, for everybody else so you've really got a road full of all types of vehicles,” Zwonechek said.

Many of these accidents do come down to simply having more vehicles on the road, but a few accidents have made this summer unique.

Two accidents had multiple fatalities, one with three and one with four, Zwonechek said.

These accidents are equally caused by both motorcycles are cars, and for the most part have one thing in common- that 94 percent are caused by human error.

"Both the motorists need to be aware that that's a possibility to prevent them from being involved with a motorcycle, but the motorcycle needs to recognize that as well,” he said.

There are ways to reduce chances of crash.

Mostly, following simple rules of the road and staying focused.

"Drivers of both passenger vehicles and motorcycles need to drive defensively,” Zwonechek said. “They need to operate as though they're at risk at anytime and that means giving it your full attention."

He says knowing you’re at risk of a crash helps you be more proactive.

One Lincoln motorcycle group is living out this advice.

Roughriders Road Captain Lance Neeman’s job is to help the roughrider’s minimize their risk on the road.

"The only way to eliminate all risk in the motorcycle ride is to not get on a motorcycle at all in the first place," Neeman said.

Since staying off the bike isn’t an option, they take many precautions, he said.

"We put together a two wheel tune up,” Neeman said. “Very similar to advanced courses, we bring in two off duty Lincoln Police Motorcycle Officers and they set up the same course they practice each spring."

He says they have hardly any accidents within the group.

Zwonechek said highway safety is also striving for fewer accidents.

They said they've come a long way in reducing collisions in the last several years, and know that not having any is possible.

A press release from AAA suggests the following tips for safely sharing the road.

Safety tips for motorists:

-Stay alert and look for motorcyclists in traffic

-Never tailgate a motorcyclist

-Check for motorcyclists before changing lanes, backing up, making a left turn or pulling out in traffic

-Never drive impaired

-Avoid distractions that take your mind and eyes off the roadway

Safety tips for motorcyclists:

- Wear clothing that makes you stand out in traffic

-Avoid weaving in and out of traffic

-Wear protective gear in case of accidents

-Take motorcycle safety courses regardless of experience level