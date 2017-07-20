New 911 system in the works

By: Brent BonFleur

The state is working on a new 911 system.

It's slated to go before the Legislature in December, but some say it needs some fine-tuning before it gets there.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission held a public hearing Thursday to review a plan for a new state-wide 911 system. The new system is billed as a more advanced and up-to-date. It's also more costly, which some say will negatively impact operations.

"In the end, that 911 center is going to be responsible for paying those increased charges one way or the other and outfitting and equipping and maintaining that," says Jon Rosenlund, Hall County Emergency Management Director.

Law enforcement and government representatives from across the state say the new technology is all good, but may not be suited to the needs of smaller towns.

"Out in Scotts Bluff county - and the 62 agencies we dispatch for - we truly have more cattle than people and truly, one strategically-placed cow can interrupt your communications network for a few minutes during a large incident," says Ray Richards, Scotts Bluff County Communications Director.

There are also concerns that the 109 page plan is too vague when it comes to implementing it and making sure it actually works.



"There's also no implementation time frame. There's no schedule of events. There's no who-does-what-and-when and where do we go, how do we get from A to B, and actually, in this case, it's A to Z because there's so many issues that must be done," says Loel Brooks, Telecommunications Attorney.

The plan might also reduce the number of call centers from 46 to 6 across the state.



"If you push consolidation, you take the local dispatcher off the phone and so the person answering the call doesn't understand the local landmarks, the locations and even just the business structure around and the issues that are certain to that area," says Todd Thalken, Platte County Dispatch.



Commissioners say there will be another hearing on this before it goes to Legislature. That one is tentatively scheduled for September, and will likely not be held in Lincoln.