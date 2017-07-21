Dress Like A Pirate Today

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln's Aging Partners is inviting you to dress up like pirates today!

They're throwing a party as a way to have some fun and help you stay cool.This party is called pirates cove beach bash and it's today from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the downtown senior center on O Street.The event is free, but there is a meal contribution.

The center is providing games, snacks, and a live music.

Lincolns Aging Partners is even offering free rides to the party. You do have to be over the age of 60 and live in the downtown area.

For reservations call 402-441-7154.