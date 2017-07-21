Meat Balls Recipe from Chef Emily at John J's Chow Hall - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Meat Balls Recipe from Chef Emily at John J's Chow Hall

John J's Chow Hall is a traditional meat and three restaurant/tiki bar.

They have a small menu of comfort food items made from scratch for breakfast, weekend brunch and dinner.

They are also attached to the now open Graduate Hotel in down town Lincoln.

Graduate is an up and coming boutique brand located in major university cites (Currently Ann Arbor, Madison, Charlottesville, Tempe, Athens, Berkeley, Oxford and Richmond.)

John J's in named after John J.Pershing, World War 2 General and Lincoln resident.

Here's the Meat Balls recipe from Executive Chef Emily Hansen at John J's Chow Hall inside the Graduate Hotel.

         Meat Balls

Yellow Onion - 1
Garlic - 3 cloves
Ground Beef - 1 lb.
Ground Pork - 1 lb.
Bread Crumb - ½ cup
Egg - 1
Parsley - 1 TBS
Whole milk - ½ cup
Bacon - 7 strips, diced
salt - Tt
Pepper - TT     

    Sweet and Sour Glaze

Apple Cider vinegar - ¼ cup
Brown Sugar - ¼ cup
Ketchup - 1 cup
Salt - TT
Pepper - TT

 - Combine all but last three ingredients and roll into one ounce balls. Place on a greased baking sheet.
 - Mix all ingredients for glaze in medium bowl.
 - Drizzle meatballs with Glaze, reserving some to toss them in when done.
 - Bake in 350 degree F oven until 165 degrees f in center, about 15 minutes.
 - Toss with extra glaze, garnish with chives and serve!

