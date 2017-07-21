Former coach accused of stealing from baseball team

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



GERING, Neb. (AP)

A former baseball coach has been accused of stealing from a traveling baseball team in Scottsbluff.

Court records say 34-year-old Austin Martinez, of Scottsbluff, is charged with felony theft. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A court document says he stole money from 23 Club from May 2015 to June 2017 while working as head coach and manager. Club officials have estimated that more than $5,000 was stolen.