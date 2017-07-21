Former coach accused of stealing from baseball team - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former coach accused of stealing from baseball team

GERING, Neb. (AP)

        A former baseball coach has been accused of stealing from a traveling baseball team in Scottsbluff.        

        Court records say 34-year-old Austin Martinez, of Scottsbluff, is charged with felony theft. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
        A court document says he stole money from 23 Club from May 2015 to June 2017 while working as head coach and manager. Club officials have estimated that more than $5,000 was stolen.

