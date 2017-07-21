Sarpy County prosecutor who faces assault charges quits

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

A Sarpy County prosecutor facing charges of assault and negligent child abuse has quit her job.

Authorities say Jennifer Hessig resigned Wednesday. Court records say she's charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for incidents Feb. 3 and July 3 and with five misdemeanor counts of child abuse stemming from the July 3 incident. Hessig has declined to comment. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Hessig and her husband, Harold Hessig, a Bellevue police detective, were arrested July 4. Prosecutors have decided not to charge him.

A Douglas County prosecutor will handle Jennifer Hessig's case and a Dodge County judge has been assigned to it as well.