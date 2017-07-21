Nebraska high court rejects Norfolk bank killer's appeal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska high court rejects Norfolk bank killer's appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a post conviction appeal by a death-row inmate who helped carry out one of the deadliest bank shootings in U.S. history.
        The state's high court on Friday upheld a lower court decision rejecting without an evidentiary hearing Erick Vela's motion for post conviction relief. Vela claimed in the motion that his lawyer did such a poor job of defending him that his convictions should be rendered void.
        Vela and two other men were each sentenced to death for killing five people at a U.S. Bank branch in Norfolk on Sept. 26, 2002. A fourth man who served as a lookout was sentenced to life.
        Vela pleaded guilty in 2003 to five counts of first-degree murder.

