Battle of Badges Kick Off

The battle is on.

Friday kicked off the Battle of the badges blood drive.

It's a showdown between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The departments are trying to see who can rally the most people to donate.

Robbyn Johnson is supporting “team Red,” but her donation has a deeper connection.

She's paying it forward for her brother who had cancer.

'He and I don't have the same blood type and he had to go through two 13 hour long surgeries. So, somebody donated and save my brother's life. So, I feel like I should donate to save somebody's else's life,” Team Red Donor Robbyn Johnson said.

There's also a friendly wager taking place between LFR and LPD.

The chief of the losing agency will have to wash a fire truck or cruiser.

Both departments are working overtime to win.

"My strategy so far is shamelessly going into the public and every chance I get asking them to donate and the winner is the community. The people who need the blood are the winners,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Micheal Despain said.

"There’s a need for about 1000 donors a week that's well beyond what the public safety folks can provide, so we want to partner with the community,” Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

Our evening anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway even participated.

The two flipped a coin beforehand to decide see which team would get their support.

Rod got heads, so get gave blood for LPD and Megan gave it for LFR.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said summer is a critical time for donations.

It said the first day exceeded its goals by having 60 registered donors, 57 blood units and more than 20 new donors.

"The patients in the hospital don't go vacation. They're still there. So, there's always a need for blood,” Nebraska Community Blood Bank President Ellen DiSalvo said.

"It’s going to help somebody. Just as simple as that. We all have to have it and I got it. Why not? It's a good thing to do,” Team Blue Donor Ken Cousino said.

There two more battle of the badges dates coming up in August.

They are August 15 and August 29th.

The winner will be announced on September 6th.

For more information, visit this website.