Despite dangerous temperature, heat-related emergencies remain average

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and they say despite the heat they really haven't seen an increase in heat-related emergencies.

A scorching heatwave this week might make you think heat emergencies are on the rise, but LFR and several area hospitals say they haven't seen an increase.

LFR EMF Capt. Gregg Fisher attributes part of that to people following the advice of safety experts.

Capt. Fisher said, "One of the things we're seeing is people are being more prepared. You know, we have agencies out there that are helping the elderly with fans, those types of things, that don't have air conditioning. One of the reasons were not seeing a high call volume for patients with heat-related issues is because those agencies have helped out."

Bryan West and East campuses say they've had a few cases of mild dehydration, but nothing out of the ordinary. They say it could be due to people staying indoors and avoiding the dangerous temperatures, but there are still those that are more susceptible to the heat than others.

"The younger generation and children, and them along with the elderly are definitely more susceptible," said Fisher

There are some signs to look for too.

"If you stop sweating, that's certainly a sign that you're far into dehydration," said Fisher.

David Marmon, who advertises outdoors on 48th and O streets says he takes the necessary steps to stay as cool as possible.

Marmon said, "Plenty of sunscreen, plenty of water, try to find shade whenever I can. Get ice packs, you go and soak your head down when you get a break, just deal with what you can."

Even though the call volume isn't as high, Capt. Fisher still says it's always good to be cautious.

And Capt. Fisher has one more reminder for everyone, alcohol is not a source of hydration.