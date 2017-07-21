Senator calls for more transparency from University of Nebraska

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The University of Nebraska gets more than 500 million dollars from the state every year.

But State Senator John Kuehn says Nebraska legislators don't know exactly how that money is spent.

Kuehn sent a letter to the university Friday asking for a change.

"My responsibility to my constituents and the taxes they pay is that I understand fully where their tax dollars are going and how they're being spent. So going forward I think it's important that the University of Nebraska have that same level of transparency as every other state agency,” Kuehn said.

One concern Kuehn said he has is the university doesn't break down were all of its money comes from to pay the bills. For example, the university says how much it pays its president, but not how of much of that is actually from state money.

"That doesn't give us as policy makers an ability to really understand the impact of spending decisions on a particular college or program and it certainly doesn't provide a level of transparency,” he said.

This issue came up when the legislature had to make big budget cuts this year.

He says it makes it hard to see the real impacts of the cuts.

"What would be the impact to the college of medicine? What would be the impact on our ability to train much needed nurses across the state if we had a reduction in the university budget,” Kuehn said.

A statement from University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds says the university does provide detailed budget information.

He says making this change would be expensive and only add the "red tape" the government is trying to cut.

President Bounds says he wants to meet up with senator Kuehn to talk more about this.