Keeping people cool during the Cornhusker State Games

Thousands will flock to Lincoln for the 2017 Cornhusker State Games - and with temperatures dangerously high, no chances are being taken when it comes to the heat.

"The Nebraska Sports Council has done a great job providing a lot of great hydration options for people," said Jeff Maul, Executive Director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"That's the number one thing this week. We always say 'Go out and have fun, win the gold, and compete,' but, first things first, let's hydrate."

That can be a tough task, with over 10,000 athletes competing and thousands more fans coming out to watch them.

There are free water stations for people to sip from or fill up bottles, as well as cold refreshment vendors.

Outside of the competition, the Games provide a huge shot in the arm for Lincoln's economy.

"Lodging tax, sales tax, when they fill up for gas, grab a candy bar at the local filling station - that's economic impact," said Maul.

"We love the impact, but we love the experience they have in our community because we want people to go home and say, 'Man, Lincoln has really grown up - it's the place to be,' and we want people to come see us.

The Cornhusker State Games include over 60 sporting events.

The first events kick off Saturday morning.