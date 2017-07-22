Dairy Queen donating to Children's Miracle Hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dairy Queen donating to Children's Miracle Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Dairy Queen is encouraging people to eat dessert first later this month to help raise money for Children's hospitals. The fast-food restaurant will donate at least $1 from every Blizzard sold Thursday as part of the annual fundraiser. Dairy Queens will also be collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

