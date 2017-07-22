Emergency declaration for dry conditions - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Emergency declaration for dry conditions

Posted: Updated:

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The office of Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an emergency declaration because of the abnormally dry conditions in Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Friday that the proclamation activates provisions of the state's emergency operations plan and lets the agency address unmet needs caused by dry conditions and the resulting wildfires

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.