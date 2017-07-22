Sandbars closed on Missouri River to protect endangered bird spe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sandbars closed on Missouri River to protect endangered bird species

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding the public that some sandbars in the Missouri River between Nebraska and South Dakota are closed to recreational use to keep endangered bird species' nests safe. The Corps says endangered interior least terns and threatened piping plovers are currently nesting on sandbars around the Fort Randall Dam in South Dakota and Ponca State Park in Nebraska. The nesting season runs from mid-May through August.

