University of Nebraska looking towards national Greek model - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

University of Nebraska looking towards national Greek model

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An ongoing partnership between fraternities, sororities, advisers and university staff has launched at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to find the path toward a national model of Greek life. The initiative called #GreekVitality launched in April amid a wave of fraternity suspensions resulting from high-profile violations of the university student code of conduct.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.